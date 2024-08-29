Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celentano’s in Cathedral Square will open the destination dining spot in late September 2024

A Glasgow City Centre restaurant recommended by the Michelin-Bib Gourmand Guide has announced plans to open rooms within their premises.

Opening back in 2021, Celentano’s quickly established themselves as one the best fine-dining restaurants in Glasgow, and now the owners are set to go forward with a radical new plan that’s never been seen before in Glasgow.

Found in Cathedral Square, the restaurant is located in Glasgow’s oldest district, and will now open rooms in their historic venue. Based in Cathedral House, the new home to Celentano’s is a listed 1896 Scottish baronial style building, it was formerly a half-way house for female prisoners, before establishing itself as a bed and breakfast seven years ago.

The ownership of the bed and breakfast now falls to Celantano’s who have fully refurbished eight ‘individually’ designed ensuite bedrooms over two floors.

Open Wednesday to Sunday. Rates at the B&B start at £285 per room, and include the Celentano’s five course feasting menu. Without the tasting course menus start at £175 per night.

The ‘Restaurant with Rooms’ concept makes it one of Glasgow’s only dedicated destination dining spots - set to open to guests as soon as late next month, September 2024.

Guests will be treated to breakfasts made in the Celentano’s kitchen - including freshly baked sourdough bread with butter, seasonal compote and a sweet baked treat, alongside fruit and granola