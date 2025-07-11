Ahead of a busy weekend, we paid a visit to Whistler on the Green, a neighbourhood bar at the bottom of the Saltmarket

A bar has been here for 100 years, recently brought up to date as Whistler on the Green, a dog friendly local pub with cosy interiors that serves good bar food. It faces McLennan Arch, close to the High Court. When we visit, Calvin behind the bar describes it as “a wee community bar.”

We do really good pub food during the day” he explains. “We are quite big on music, so we have DJs playing at the weekends.” How does it feel to have Scotland’s biggest music festival arrive on their doorstep? “It's a good weekend for us because they close off all the roads and it's almost like a carnival atmosphere. So it's good fun. We can't wait, man, really. It's going to be about 28 degrees, so it's shorts and taps aff time.”

The usual crowd here is a mix of “old school Glaswegians, proper characters”, students, people out for date night, folk who like in the apartments that run alongside the Green, people who have been out in town and walk down here for a last drink while they wait on their taxi. Former Beautiful South singer Paul Heaton came in a couple of years ago and put £150 behind the bar to buy everyone a drink.

Burgers and loaded fries on the menu are popular, they serve a roast on Sundays. You can also order hot smoked salmon, fried haddock, steak frites, chargrilled octopus or a mushroom, spinach and squash lasagne.

The expect to be busy with people in and out all day before going into the festival site. If you are going to TRNSMT over the weekend, Calvin recommends you see Fontaines DC, Dictator, Bemz.

Watch the full video above for an idea of what you can expect from the nearest pub to the festival entrance and you can find more food and drink recommendations for around Glasgow Green in our article here.

Whistler on the Green, 5 Greendyke Street, Glasgow G1 5PU.