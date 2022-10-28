Cocktail of the week: Devil’s Mule by The Ivy

As the spooky season fast approaches, The Ivy on Buchanan Street celebrates Halloween and will introduce two new cocktails available on the menu between Friday, 28 October - Monday, 31 October 2022.

To celebrate Halloween, the city centre bar and restaurant will serve a limited-edition dessert and cocktail menu.

The venue will also host DJ’s and live entertainment on Halloween (31 October) for all guests to enjoy and get in the spirit. You can book here.

Bartender Niamh Martin, shows an easy-step-by-step guide on how to make this Halloween cocktail.

Ingredients:

30ml Monkey 47 Gin

10ml Wyborowa Vodka

Advertisement

10ml Lillet Rouge

10ml cinnamon syrup

10ml lemon juice

Top with ginger beer

Garnish with two red chillis and lemon peel

Advertisement

Method:

Add ice and all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake well.

Double strain in to a wine glass.

Top with ice cubes and ginger beer.

Add red chillis to the rim of the glass and lemon peel on the side to imitate the horns and tail. Enjoy!

Advertisement