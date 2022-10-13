VEGA announced plans for their halloween party today, Thursday October 13.

It’s officially halloween season in Scotland, with YOTEL Glasgow’s rooftop bar VEGA set to treat guests to a frighteningly fabulous weekend of Halloween activity, including free cocktails for the first 100 guests to arrive.

The party starts from 7pm on Friday October 28 - with the first 100 guests to receive a free crystal head vodka cocktail - made from original Ghostbuster, Dan Akyrod’s, own vodka brand.

Guests can enjoy a host of festivities including singalongs in the venue’s karaoke room, free use of VEGA’s photoboothwith Halloween inspired photo props, plus special cocktails and costume competitions from Crystal Head Vodka.

Most Popular

Costumes are encouraged but not required - those in fancy dress will be in with a chance of winning Crystal Head Vodka’s ‘Best Dressed’ Award, taking home a Crystal Head Vodka premium gift set.

A Friday night favourite, VEGA’s karaoke room will be transformed into a Halloween wonderland, complete with ghoulish decorations and scary song takeovers including classics like Monster Mash, Psycho Killer and Thriller, as well as new hits like Billie Eilish’s ‘bury a friend’, Jamie T’s ‘Zombie’, Rihanna’s ‘Disturbia’ and more.

Guests will be able enjoy VEGA’s out of this world cocktails with The Sighting; Havana Club Rum, lychee, coconut and a hint of cherry or sweeten things up with Nu-Stellar; Absolut Vanilla Vodka, Mozart dark chocolate liqueur, Frangelico, vanilla syrup, milk.

Advertisement

Taking over the top floor of YOTEL Glasgow, VEGA offers everything from daytime co-working spaces to monthly disco brunches, as well as its own ten-pin bowling alley and private karaoke parties.