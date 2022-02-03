Cocktail of the week: His Immortal Beloved from The Ivy

The Ivy on Buchanan Street are offering Valentine’s Day special cocktails, which will be available on the menu from 7 February.

As Valentine’s Day is approaching near, GlasgowWorld got a sneak peek at one of the cocktails from The Ivy’s Valentine’s menu.

Head Bartender Gabor Spekker, shows how to make their dessert style cocktail at home.

Ingredients

40ml Double Cream

25ml Amaretto

25ml Baileys

20ml Espresso

20ml Honey Syrup

15ml Absolut Vodka

Pinch of rock salt to garnish

Dark Chocolate Syrup to coat along the glass

Method

Prep your coupe glass with a coating of dark chocolate syrup around the rim.

Add the Baileys, Amaretto, Espresso, honey syrup, vodka and double cream to a cocktail shaker (which should already contain ice to keep the content chilled) and shake well.

Once the mixture is foamy and combined well, strain into your glass and garnish with a pinch of salt to balance out the sweetness. Enjoy!

His Immortal Beloved is priced at £9.75