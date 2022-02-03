Cocktail of the week: His Immortal Beloved from The Ivy

As Valentine’s Day is approaching near, GlasgowWorld got a sneak peek at one of the cocktails from The Ivy’s Valentine’s menu.
Head Bartender Gabor Spekker, shows how to make their dessert style cocktail at home.
Ingredients
40ml Double Cream
25ml Amaretto
25ml Baileys
20ml Espresso
20ml Honey Syrup
15ml Absolut Vodka
Pinch of rock salt to garnish
Dark Chocolate Syrup to coat along the glass
Method
Prep your coupe glass with a coating of dark chocolate syrup around the rim.
Add the Baileys, Amaretto, Espresso, honey syrup, vodka and double cream to a cocktail shaker (which should already contain ice to keep the content chilled) and shake well.
Once the mixture is foamy and combined well, strain into your glass and garnish with a pinch of salt to balance out the sweetness. Enjoy!
His Immortal Beloved is priced at £9.75
The Ivy is located in the heart of Glasgow’s City Centre at 106 Buchanan St, G1 2NB.