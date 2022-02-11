Cocktail of the week: Napoleon to Josephine from The Ivy

The Ivy on Buchanan Street are offering Valentine’s Day special cocktails, which will be on the menu from this week.

As Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, GlasgowWorld was invited to The Ivy, who have introduced their fruity drink ‘Napoleon to Josephine’, to their Valentine’s menu.

Located in the heart of Glasgow’s City Centre, The Ivy is situated on Buchanan Street at 106 Buchanan St, G1 2NB

Head Bartender Gabor Spekker, shows a very easy step by step guide, so you can make this cocktail at home.

Ingredients

50ml Prosecco

30ml Altos Tequila Blanco

25ml Cranberry juice

15ml Lime juice

10ml Passion fruit syrup

Method

Add in your Passion fruit syrup, Altos Tequila, Cranberry and Lime juice to your mixer and mix well until the content is well combined.

Pour out your mixture into a tall glass using a sieve and then add in your Prosecco to fill. Enjoy!