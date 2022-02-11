Cocktail of the week: Napoleon to Josephine from The Ivy

As Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, GlasgowWorld was invited to The Ivy, who have introduced their fruity drink ‘Napoleon to Josephine’, to their Valentine’s menu.
Located in the heart of Glasgow’s City Centre, The Ivy is situated on Buchanan Street at 106 Buchanan St, G1 2NB
Head Bartender Gabor Spekker, shows a very easy step by step guide, so you can make this cocktail at home.
Ingredients
50ml Prosecco
30ml Altos Tequila Blanco
25ml Cranberry juice
15ml Lime juice
10ml Passion fruit syrup
Method
Add in your Passion fruit syrup, Altos Tequila, Cranberry and Lime juice to your mixer and mix well until the content is well combined.
Pour out your mixture into a tall glass using a sieve and then add in your Prosecco to fill. Enjoy!
The cocktail is available at The Ivy priced at £9.75