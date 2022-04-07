Cocktail of the week: ‘Saturn’ by Tiki Bar

Tiki Bar is one of 60 bars and restaurants taking part in the new food and drink campaign, and is located in Glasgow’s city centre on 214 Bath St, G2 4HW.
Assistant Manager Holly Paterson shows an easy step by step guide to recreate ‘Saturn’ in the comfort of our own home.
Ingredients:
50 ml Gin,
50 ml Pineapple Juice
50ml Passion Fruit Juice
25ml Lime Juice
25ml Almond Orgeat
Dash of Lemon Bitters
Slice of Pineapple to garnish
Method:
Add in all your ingredients into a mixer with ice and shake well. Once it has been well combined, pour your drink into a glass and garnish with a slice of pineapple. Enjoy!
Price: This drink will retail at £8 from Friday - Saturday and £4 Sunday - Thursday.