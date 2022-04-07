Cocktail of the week: ‘Saturn’ by Tiki Bar

As Easter is fast approaching, Tiki bar invited GlasgowWorld to showcase its spring inspired drink this season for the food and drink campaign, #MadeinGlasgow.

Tiki Bar is one of 60 bars and restaurants taking part in the new food and drink campaign, and is located in Glasgow’s city centre on 214 Bath St, G2 4HW.

Assistant Manager Holly Paterson shows an easy step by step guide to recreate ‘Saturn’ in the comfort of our own home.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ingredients:

50 ml Gin,

50 ml Pineapple Juice

50ml Passion Fruit Juice

25ml Lime Juice

25ml Almond Orgeat

Dash of Lemon Bitters

Slice of Pineapple to garnish

Method:

Add in all your ingredients into a mixer with ice and shake well. Once it has been well combined, pour your drink into a glass and garnish with a slice of pineapple. Enjoy!