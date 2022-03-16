Cocktail of the week: St Patrick’s Day inspired Irish Bueno from Platform

As St Patrick’s Day is fast approaching, Platform, located under Glasgow Central Station invited GlasgowWorld to their bar to show how to recreate this delicious cocktail at home.

Platform is an event venue and bar located in the heart of Glasgow under central station at 253 Argyle St, G28DL.

Bar Manager Stacey Portelly, shows an easy step by step guide to recreate this cocktail at home.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ingredients

25ml Irish Whiskey

12.5ml Crème de Cacao (white or chocolate liqueur)

12.5ml Frangelico

50ml Milk (or Vegan milk)

Garnish with chocolate powder

Method

Add in all of your ingredients into the shaker with ice and shake well.

Once the mixture is fully combined, double strain into your coupe or rock glass and garnish with chocolate powder. Enjoy!