Cocktail of the week: St Patrick’s Day inspired Irish Bueno from Platform

Platform is an event venue and bar located in the heart of Glasgow under central station at 253 Argyle St, G28DL.
Bar Manager Stacey Portelly, shows an easy step by step guide to recreate this cocktail at home.
Ingredients
25ml Irish Whiskey
12.5ml Crème de Cacao (white or chocolate liqueur)
12.5ml Frangelico
50ml Milk (or Vegan milk)
Garnish with chocolate powder
Method
Add in all of your ingredients into the shaker with ice and shake well.
Once the mixture is fully combined, double strain into your coupe or rock glass and garnish with chocolate powder. Enjoy!
The Irish Bueno is on sale at Platform for £8.50