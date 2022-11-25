Cocktail of the week: The Mackintosh by Glaschu

As we enter the festive season, Glaschu have created a Mackintosh cocktail inspired by the world renowned Glasgow architect, Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

To celebrate the Christmas period approaching, Glaschu has created The Mackintosh cocktail, which is ideal for a post-dinner digestive.

The fine dining restaurant is located in Glasgow’s city centre at 32 Royal Exchange Sq, G1 3AB.

Assistant Manager Bartek Raszek, shows us an easy step by step guide on how to make this - one of their festive cocktails.

Ingredients

35ml 12 yo Highland Park

20ml Martell Cognac

20ml Red wine syrup (with added cloves for a festive feel)

Garnish with orange peel

Method

Put ingredients into shaker with plenty of cubed ice and stir with bar spoon.

Once mixed, strain into a brandy glass.

Top with orange peel. Enjoy!