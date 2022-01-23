Cocktail of the week: Whisky Sour from Ralph & Finns

As Burns day is fast approaching, GlasgowWorld were invited by Ralph & Finns in Glasgow’s City Centre, to find out how to make their Whisky Sour cocktail.

Ralph & Finns is located in the heart of Glasgow’s City Centre on 25 St Vincent Pl, G1 2DT.

The sophisticated restaurant and urban bar invited GlasgowWorld to film their Burns inspired (and classic) cocktail Whisky Sour.

Ralph & Finns bartender, Alex Leszczynski showed us a step by step guide on how to make this drink from the comfort of home.

Ingredients

50ml Naked Grouse whisky

50 ml Lemon Juice

25ml Sugar Syrup

1 egg white or Aquafaba (chickpea water) for a Vegan twist instead of egg whites

Slice of lemon to garnish

Angostura bitters

Method

Add in your whisky, sugar syrup, lemon juice, ice into your mixer, and shake until well combined.

Once your mixture is blended together, add in your egg white or Aquafaba and shake thoroughly once again until the ingredients become frothy.

Pour your drink into a whisky glass by using a sieve, add ice on top, garnish with a slice of lemon and a few drops of Angostura bitters and enjoy!