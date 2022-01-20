The National Whisky Festival of Scotland has announced a new date for its 2022 Glasgow edition, following a short postponement due to Scottish Government restrictions.

The National Whisky Festival, which brings together a host of distillers under one roof, will once again return to Glasgow.

When and where: This year’s edition of the festival’s flagship event in the city will now take place at SWG3 on Saturday 7 May.

What to expect: Across two extensive three-and-a-half hour sessions, The National Whisky Festival of Scotland - Glasgow edition - will showcase dozens of exhibitors from many of the most exciting and innovative names from across the industry spectrum, each bringing with them an diverse range of incredible whiskies and guest spirits - all of which are available to try and included in the ticket price.

Picture: Shutterstock

The team said: “festival-goers can expect another world-beating selection of exceptional whiskies (and more) from some of the most innovative and exciting distillers, bottlers and aficionados from across the industry spectrum.”

In keeping with the spirit of National Whisky Festival events, the Glasgow edition will also play host to a line up of fantastic festival entertainment including live music, presentations from industry leaders and experts and a host of tasting experiences.

Open to newcomers and seasoned whisky drinkers, the festival is a day of relaxed tastings, exploration and overall, a celebration of all things whisky.

There will also be pop up food and drink vendors and craft stalls.

Who is exhibiting? The full line up for the 2022 Glasgow Edition will be announced shortly. Some of the exhibitors to feature at recent National Whisky Festival events include:

Black Bottle

Chocolate Tree

Deanston

The Dalmore

Douglas Laing

Eden Mill

Elixir Distillers

Fettercairn

FIODH

Frasier Liqueur

The Glasgow Distillery Co.

Glen Scotia

Jura

Lindores Abbey

Loch Lomond

Mackmyra

Scotch Malt Whisky Society

SPEY

Tomintoul

Wee Smoky

Wolfburn

Festival organisers said: “We are incredibly excited to finally be heading back to Glasgow, the festival’s spiritual home. Our return to live events in Aberdeen and Edinburgh last year was a reminder that collaboration and celebration with those around us is vitally important to what we do and we are excited to once again be walking back into the dynamic world of physical whisky events.

“Glasgow is our flagship event too and remains our most popular to date. So, after a patient wait, we are thrilled to finally be able to show you all what we have in store when the festival returns in May.”

Ticket information: Tickets are £37.50 or £25 for under 25s. Session one starts at 12pm and session two is 4.15pm on Saturday 7 May at SWG3, 100 Eastvale Place G3 8QG.

All original tickets for the January event will remain valid.