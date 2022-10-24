Cupp bubble tea to open two Glasgow outlets

A new bubble tea cafe is set to open at two locations in Glasgow.

Cupp, a bubble tea business, will open on Byres Road and Sauchiehall Street. Cupp on Byres Road, located on the site of the former STA Travel store, will open in November, with free bubble tea on opening day. The Sauchiehall Street branch is ‘opening soon’ according to the brand’s website.

What is Cupp?

Cupp was founded in 2012 in Bristol after owners spent time in Taiwan, Posting on their website, the team explain the business’s origins: “Spending their days sampling Taiwan’s huge variety of bubble tea shops, from small vendors to bubble tea franchises to tea growers in remote parts of the island. The founders of CUPP learned the true origins and authentic techniques of bubble tea and trained in a small independent tea shop in Kaohsiung to perfect this famous tea drink.”

The business grew from a Citroen H van to a cafe and is now a franchise, with outlets across the UK - with the two in Glasgow the only Scottish cafes so far.

What’s on the menu?

Cupp offers a range of bubble teas - including milk teas, fruit teas and matcha teas. More information on these can be found on the Cupp website.

What is bubble tea?

