The SPCA need to rehome a lot of their cats to free up space to support kittens across Glasgow.

The SPCA is urgently appealing for carers for cats in the Glasgow area, as their Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre reached capacity this week.

The Society has seen an influx of pets in recent weeks and now has over 100 cats at the centre. Unfortunately, many of these animals can’t be rehomed immediately due to their circumstances or medical issues.

Rehoming and fostering lead, Anna O’Donnell, said:“We are currently caring for a high number of cats and we desperately need emergency foster placements to free up some space at our centre.

“If we can’t get some of the cats out on foster then there’s a chance we might not be able to admit any more for the time being. This is a situation we don’t want to find ourselves in as we never want to turn away an animal who needs our help.

“We’re looking for foster carers who are happy to keep a cat as an indoor cat, and don’t currently have any other cats in their home.

The Glasgow SPCA rehoming centre has reached capacity this week.

“We’re also looking for a settled environment for these animals, so no big changes within the home planned like holidays, house moves or similar within the next six months.

“We appreciate it’s a big ask for people to open their home to an animal at such short notice but you really would be making a massive difference to not only the cat you foster, but the numerous cats we’d then be able to go on to help by having more space in our cattery.”