All collected jumpers will be donated to a local charity!

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, it is only a matter of time before the heart-shaped chocolates, red roses and romantic love letters start filling the Instagram feed.

While those hopeless romantics prepare to celebrate, Revolution is inviting the once-heartbroken singles to ditch the drama and come together for the ultimate ‘Ex-Amnesty’ party, running from February 11 to February 17.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do you have an ex’s hoodie still lurking in the back of your wardrobe? Instead of burning it this Valentine’s Day, bring it into your local Revolution and receive a free flaming ‘vodka-licious’ shot. Every ‘ex’s’ jumper that is collected, will then be donated to a local charity across all Revolution sites in the UK.

After Dry January and the gloomy winter months, this offer is perfect for anyone looking to fix their broken heart and celebrate Valentine’s Day without the hopeful intrusion of the so-called dreaded ex. Who knows, you might find another malcontent singleton like yourself.

To accompany a free shot there are also a range of special deals and offers to ensure that guests can enjoy some lonely drinks.

Revolution will also bring back their Galentine’s Bottomless Brunch on February 11 and February 12 next weekend, where guests can enjoy two hours of catered food and a selection of bottomless drinks to enjoy with pals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also making a return for the whole month of February is Revs’ popular ‘Double Your Bar Tab’ deal. Guests who make a pre-payment when booking into Revolution this February will get just as much back from the bar, up to the value of a whopping £2,000. This means if you pre-pay for any bookings you’ll get double that amount for the bar tab (i.e. Pay £100, get a £200 bar tab - all the way up to £2000, which can become £4000).

Donating your ex’s jumper will bag you a free ‘vodka-licious’ shot at Revolution this Valentine’s Day

Fizz Friday at Revolution is also back - where every Friday from 5pm till 9pm guests can enjoy two for one deals on a glasses of fizz and even bottles of fizz for £20.