The humble carry-out. An all-important aspect of Glaswegian culture, and one of the most important choice any young Glaswegian will have to make - what is my carry-out drink of choice?

It may sound silly, but there's no changing it, once you get known for drinking a certain kind of drink, that's you stuck with it. That's why today we wanted to make it that little bit easier for Glaswegians by ranking drinks you'll find in every Glaswegian carry-out definitively.

Carry-outs are a wonderful thing - you could take it anywhere (just about) - at a house party, on a bus, on a train, or even down the park (it's illegal to drink outside anywhere in Glasgow so good luck with that). For most us, a carry-out is taken back to our home or the house of a friend - so like anything in Glasgow, expect to be judged heavily based on your choice of bevvy.

Take a look below at 12 drinks you'll find in every Glaswegian carry-out ranked by myself - a man that has had more of his fair share of drinks, and very possibly slagging for said drinks in equal measure.

1 . The Famous Grouse Ladies and gentleman, it's a half bottle of Grouse. Hold your applause please, it may just be the perfect carry-out drink - fitting perfectly in an inside coat pocket. Forget the blue bags - this is all you're needing. Want me to clear the fridge for your bevvy mate? No thanks pal, I've got a half bottle of Grouse. Truly the life of the party.

2 . Prosecco Don't laugh - Prosecco is the second-most perfect carry-out drink. There's something undeniably special about a sparkling wine. Imagine this right: Old Firm Day, it's a tight match, but in the end [YOUR TEAM] wins, you're all going mad, hugging each other, your dads down on his knees thanking god, dog's jumping about the kitchen, prosecco gets popped like you've just won the F1, bubbles are poured. Chin chin folks.

3 . Buckfast Buckfast or buckie, bottles, or half bottles. Growing up in the Buckfast triangle, this stuff was, and continues to be, absolutely everywhere. It gets a bad rep, given its association with violent crime, but who can blame the drink for that really? Plenty of folk it seems. Regardless, if you can handle yourself, Buckfast is a reliable carry-out choice, plus it makes you look like a hard nut, especially if you're going out in Edinburgh. Photo: Michael Gillen

4 . Blue WKD There is no chance you can get away with bringing a crate of Blue WKD to a gaff in Glasgow and escape unharmed. Prepare to be slagged rotten all ye who dare imbibe the fabled blue alcopop. That is unless you have some kind of trick up your sleeve, making up some venoms? Now you're the life of the party my friend. No doubt the same folk who would slag you off will be asking for a bottle of the blue stuff once their tinnies are finished. Sorry Blue WKD, you're another victim of Glasgow's red neck culture.