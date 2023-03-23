After withdrawing their application last year, McDonald’s are seeking the communities thoughts on a new restaurant proposal

The new McDonald’s in East Kilbride could open this year

McDonald’s has revised proposals for a new restaurant at Lindsayfield, East Kilbride, and will present the updated plans to the local community through a drop-in event on 29th March at the St Vincent de Paul’s Catholic Church.

Following the withdrawal of the previous application last year, McDonald’s has sought to address the various points raised by South Lanarkshire Council and are now in a position to present these plans to the local community.

The new £4 million drive-thru restaurant will support around 120 full-time and part-time staff. The proposed development comprises a modern freestanding single storey McDonald’s restaurant with drive-thru facility, car parking, landscaping and associated works, including customer order displays.

The entire development space is 371 sqm and will include 97 covers for diners to eat their meals within a relaxed modern environment. It will also include 35 car parking spaces (inc. 3 accessible) and 14 cycle spaces.

Residents in the area can learn about the plans for the proposed drive-thru restaurant at the drop-in event at the St Vincent de Paul’s Catholic Church, East Kilbride (Tinto Way, East Kilbride, Glasgow, G75 9DQ) on Wednesday March 29 2023 between 3pm and 7pm. Members of the public would be able to drop in and view the plans and ask questions to members of the project team and provide feedback on the proposals.

In addition to the drop-in event, a consultation website will be available from March 29, where the public can view exhibition materials and provide feedback.

The opportunity for members of the public to provide feedback will remain open until 12th April 2023.

A spokesperson from McDonald’s said:“After careful consideration following the withdrawal of the previous application, we are pleased to be bringing forward revised plans for a new restaurant at Morrison’s, Lindsayfield at East Kilbride.

“If approved, the development will deliver significant investment of around £4 million into East Kilbride. It would also create over 120 new jobs in a range of full and part-time positions.