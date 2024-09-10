Espresso Martini Festival coming to Glasgow this month

Take a full list of the participating venues in Glasgow’s Espresso Martini Festival below

Lovers of the Espresso Martini should mark their calendars, as the Mr Black Espresso Martini Festival is coming to Glasgow from September 19th to 29th.

Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur is spotlighting one of the UK’s favourite drinks as you’ve never seen them before during its annual Espresso Martini Fest, now bigger and better than ever.

A celebration of the famous Espresso Martini in all its guises, the festival promises takeovers, indulgent pairings and exclusive one-off serves. With over 75 participants expected, many of the UK’s favourite venues will be taking part.

Kim Toft from Daddy Marmalades, Glasgow will be treating festivalgoers to “It’s Birchin’”, made with Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Birch Vodka, Chocolate and Tobacco Bitters.

Each venue for the Espresso Martini Fest was hand-picked by the Mr Black team, using their cocktail and coffee know-how to craft a carefully curated map of hot bars, trending restaurants and go-to destinations.

Thinking far beyond shaken or stirred, these masterful martini mixologists will clarify, carbonate, smoke, infuse, freeze, and foam to offer up the most innovative Espresso Martini yet. The venues will champion Mr Black, the perfect coffee liqueur for an exceptional Espresso Martini. Crafted for discerning coffee and spirits lovers worldwide, Mr Black stands out with its exceptional quality and craftsmanship. It delivers a consistently smooth taste by pairing cold brew specialty-grade Arabica coffee with premium Australian vodka.

Espresso martini anyone?

This meticulous blend brings out a rich, robust coffee flavour without any bitterness or acidity, ensuring a balanced and enjoyable experience in every sip. Handcrafted with attention to detail, Mr Black embodies the essence of premium mixology, making it the ideal choice for those seeking an elevated Espresso Martini experience.

Mr Black Espresso Martini Festival Venues:

Absent Ear

August house

Daddy Marmalades

Devil of Brooklyn

Hutchesons

Kelvingrove Café

Partick Tavern

Philles

Tabac