Espresso Martini taste tasters wanted in Glasgow - here’s how to apply

Are you a huge fan of an Espresso Martini? Online drinks business, The Bottle Club, wants to hear from you.

If you love a martini then this may be your ideal job, as The Bottle Club are looking for an Espresso Martini taste tester.

Research shows that the Espresso Martini is officially the most popular cocktail in the UK, as the coffee-based cocktail was googled 118k times on average in the last month (in the UK).

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to its popularity, the Bottle Club is looking to find the best Espresso Martini in the UK and they need your help.

Does Glasgow have the best Espresso Martini? Picture: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

A spokesperson said of the role: “We will hire one individual to be an official taste tester over a three month period who will get to try out £500’s worth of espresso martinis around their city.”

How it works: The ideal candidate will be able to rate the Martinis according to the ultimate cocktail criteria:

The flavour and strength ratio

The appearance and garnish

The value for money

The quality of ingredients used

Shaken or stirred

Espresso Martini fans have until 28 March to apply, and the best candidate will be announced on 30 March.