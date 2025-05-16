Family Butcher in seaside town near Glasgow claims title for World's Best Haggis

Scottish Craft Butchers have crowned the new world haggis champion, McCaskie’s Butchers in Wemyss Bay

A family-run butcher in Wemyss Bay have claimed the title for offering the ‘world’s best haggis’ at a competition held at the Scottish Craft Butchers Trade Fair in Perth on Sunday, May 11.

Run by butcher Nigel Ovens, he’s the third generation behind the long-standing family-run McCaskie’s Butchers in Wemyss Bay. It’s not the first time the butchers haggis has been recognised, Ovens won the award for Scotland’s best haggis 10 years ago back in 2015 too.

Nigel beat out 55 other butcher’s to claim the 2025 title, receiving rave reviews from the panel of judges.

Speaking to Scottish Craft Butchers, Nigel Ovens said: “This is the culmination of a lifetime’s work to perfect our haggis recipe.

“I’ve spent years watching, tasting, tweaking and learning from others and I’m absolutely thrilled to be lifting the World Championship – it’s a dream come true.”

Nigel produces the haggis to a secret family recipe perfected over generations - judges describe the taste of the haggis as ‘meaty, with a coarse but moist texture, just the right amount of offal to flavour but not overwhelm, a really good salt level and a wonderful spicy peppery element that kicks in at the end – a real champion’.

Not giving too much away, Nigel hints that the use of lamb fat helps sweeten the haggis - but opts to keep the rest of the recipe to himself.

It’s the second time the world’s best haggis competition has been held, launching in 2023, the last title holder was also near Glasgow - Laura Black of Coopers of Bellshill.

Speaking on Nigel claiming the title, Laura Black said: “McCaskie’s are well known for their multi-award-winning products and for Nigel to add this World Haggis Championship to his plaudits is just wonderful.

“There are few butchers who wouldn’t want to add that accolade to their honours and we’re thrilled for him.”