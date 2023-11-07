Platform has announced a new addition to its vibrant restaurant and events space, located at 253 Argyle St under the Hielanman’s Umbrella.

Platform, a name that has become synonymous with innovation and original Glaswegian character beneath the historic Glasgow Central Station, is proud to announce the grand opening of its latest venture, Platform 1, a sophisticated new split-level lounge bar and restaurant located in the heart of the city centre later this month.

Platform has undergone an enhanced transformation of its Argyle St entrance and offices to create a new comfortable and stylish cafe bar that will operate Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm until late.

Retaining its much-loved industrial aesthetic, this stunning refurbishment features a contemporary mezzanine and a striking brass and gold gantry bar with forest green tiles that artfully anchors the space as you enter Platform. Every design detail has been thoughtfully chosen to enhance the pleasure of your visit and invites you to stay.

Comfortable Chesterfield sofas and button backed leather armchairs provide a chic background against ambient warm lighting, spacious booths and high seating to create a new, unique meeting place for drinks, food and live entertainment ahead of the festive season.

Platform 1 is set to launch on November 16th and will operate Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm - late. It will announce an exciting winter programme as part of its launch later this month.

David Carson, general manager of PLATFORM said:“We’re always looking to enhance and evolve what we do here at Platform. With Platform 1, we wanted to create a space that goes beyond the typical cafe bar experience.

“We’ve combined comfort with the industrial charm of the iconic building to offer a new sanctuary in the city that respects the past but is firmly focused on creating new memories for our guests.

“It’s an exciting new addition to our multifaceted original restaurant, bar and events space and we can’t wait to welcome guests from November 16.”

1 . The Split Level Lounge Bar @ Platform 1

2 . Ambient lighting @ Platform 1

3 . Chesterfield sofas @ Platform 1

4 . Platform 1 Bar