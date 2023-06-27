All 13 winners at the Scotsman Food & Drink Awards - Scran

3 . Outstanding contribution to the industry: Stephen McLaughlin, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie The Scotsman Scran Awards 2023 - Platform, Glasgow Award 13 Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Colleccted on behalf of Stephen McLaughlin Presenter: Neil McIntosh, Editor, The Scotsman

On the night it was presented to Stephen McLaughlin, head chef of Scotland’s only two Michelin Star restaurant, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie. Stephen’s long term colleague, Dale Drewsbury, collected the award on his behalf, but speaking to the Scotsman after the event, Stephen said: “I’m over the moon – and a little bit in shock – but above all, I’m extremely proud. I’m especially humbled to have been recognised for my contribution to the industry, which is about more than just the food and experience that I’ve always been so passionate about. I’ve been extremely fortunate in my career to work with some incredible people – Andrew, of course, and our brilliant team, as well as those I have had the pleasure of helping to train and develop.”