All 13 winners at the Scotsman Food & Drink Awards - Scran

The Scotsman Scran Awards, hosted by chef and broadcaster Julie Lin, were developed to celebrate the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.
From Michelin-Starred fine dining to coffee shops and celebrated chefs and spirits, the Scottish food, drink and hospitality scene is a melting pot of talent and innovation, and these awards celebrated the very best of this.
Speaking ahead of the awards, The Scotsman editor Neil Mcintosh said: “At the Scotsman, we believe that Scotland’s food, drink and hospitality industries represent something very important about the country.
“We love your products of course and we salute the enormous contributions the food and drink businesses make to the national economy.” Scotsman food and drink editor, and host of Scran podcast,
1. Best Gastropub of the Year - Bag O' Nails
Bag O Nails, a pub based in Glasgow’s west end, aims to fuse classic rock ‘n’ roll with delectable food, high-quality beverages and impeccable service. The venue was acquired in 2016 by One 2 Leisure Scotland, and to maximise the offering they divided the space into two adjacent areas - an open plan bar and an intimate dining room. They’ve also recently trained their staff in British Sign Language, and have a braille menu on offer. The team have also catered to the flourishing Chinese student community in the city, and after a conversation with a student, manager Ling entirely translated our menu into Mandarin Chinese.
2. Newcomer of the Year: Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish
Amuse is the first restaurant by leading Scottish chef, Kevin Dalgleish, which opened in July 2022. The restaurant is the first of its kind in Aberdeen, bringing a refined yet relaxed dining experience to the city. Kevin’s menu highlights the best local and regional Scottish produce available from land to see, with a touch of classic French flavours. Seasonality and sustainability play a vital role in the running of the restaurant. The menus at Amuse are specifically tailored in order to ensure minimal food waste. *Sponsored by Benriach Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky*
3. Outstanding contribution to the industry: Stephen McLaughlin, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie The Scotsman Scran Awards 2023 - Platform, Glasgow Award 13 Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Colleccted on behalf of Stephen McLaughlin Presenter: Neil McIntosh, Editor, The Scotsman
On the night it was presented to Stephen McLaughlin, head chef of Scotland’s only two Michelin Star restaurant, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie. Stephen’s long term colleague, Dale Drewsbury, collected the award on his behalf, but speaking to the Scotsman after the event, Stephen said: “I’m over the moon – and a little bit in shock – but above all, I’m extremely proud. I’m especially humbled to have been recognised for my contribution to the industry, which is about more than just the food and experience that I’ve always been so passionate about. I’ve been extremely fortunate in my career to work with some incredible people – Andrew, of course, and our brilliant team, as well as those I have had the pleasure of helping to train and develop.”
4. Scottish restaurant of the year: Killiecrankie House
Another big award was that of Scottish restaurant of the year, which was won by Killiecrankie House in Perthshire. Killiecrankie House, a former gentleman’s residence built in 1840, nestles in four acres of gardens in the heart of Perthshire’s countryside, with mountains and rivers for neighbours. This intimate restaurant with rooms, has been firmly catapulted into the 21st century by current owners Tom and Matilda Tsappis, who took over the reins in 2021. Of their win the team said; “We’re a really small restaurant, we only seat around six tables in the heart of Perthshire. The award tonight is really well-received and we’re so pleased to even be nominated. After only opening a year and a half ago it’s great to see our restaurant get this recognition.”