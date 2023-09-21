Register
First Look: Santa Lucia Pasta officially opens on Byres Road

The team behind Santa Lucia has opened a specialised pasta restaurant on Byres Road.

By Kaitlin Wraight
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:23 BST

Santa Lucia Pasta is officially open in the West End, serving authentic Italian dishes seven days a week. The restaurant takes over the former site of Tony Macaroni on Byres Road though has undergone a full refurbishment, complete with faux lemon trees, white marble and hand painted ceramics.

An extension of the Merchant City site and Deli, this new establishment specialises in hand-crafted pasta, with recipes inspired by the regions of Italy where founders Mariano Strazzullo and Marcello Montahar grew up.

Ahead of the official launch, we headed down to try the curated menu. Here’s our experience:

The restaurant is fronted with hand-painted tiles and faux lemon trees inspired by the south of Italy.

1. Santa Lucia Pasta

The restaurant is fronted with hand-painted tiles and faux lemon trees inspired by the south of Italy.

Santa Lucia Pasta's entrance.

2. Santa Lucia Pasta

Santa Lucia Pasta’s entrance.

Ground floor restaurant.

3. Santa Lucia Pasta

Ground floor restaurant.

Top floor section of restaurant.

4. Santa Lucia Pasta

Top floor section of restaurant.

