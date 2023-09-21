First Look: Santa Lucia Pasta officially opens on Byres Road

The team behind Santa Lucia has opened a specialised pasta restaurant on Byres Road.

Santa Lucia Pasta is officially open in the West End, serving authentic Italian dishes seven days a week. The restaurant takes over the former site of Tony Macaroni on Byres Road though has undergone a full refurbishment, complete with faux lemon trees, white marble and hand painted ceramics.

An extension of the Merchant City site and Deli, this new establishment specialises in hand-crafted pasta, with recipes inspired by the regions of Italy where founders Mariano Strazzullo and Marcello Montahar grew up.

Ahead of the official launch, we headed down to try the curated menu. Here’s our experience:

