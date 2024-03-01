Scotland’s newest luxury hotel has officially opened its doors today (March 1) as The Address Glasgow hopes to impress guests from around the world with four star elegance, indulgent luxury and a state of the art wellness centre.

Located in the heart of the city on Glasgow’s Renfield Street, the 95 bed hotel celebrated its opening night by showing off its stunning interiors with a launch party that included live performances from tribal band Clan Ann Drumma, a spectacular fire dancer, and a DJ set from Capital Radio’s Robyn Richford.

Guests can now access the full six storey hotel, including in-house cocktail eatery North, fully equipped gym and a new 'Wellness Suite' with its own Himalayan rock salt sauna and plunge pool. A new urban retreat for Glasgow city centre, The Address Glasgow is set to be a haven for those looking for a city stay with a difference.

The first Scottish property and venture outside of Ireland for family-owned Irish hospitality group, The Address Collective, the boutique venue has seen a meticulous renovation of one of Glasgow’s classically listed buildings.

Originally built in the 1890s, The Address Collective invested over £9 million to renovate the six storey building, with an end goal of achieving an 'elevated luxury', celebrating the rich heritage of the city with Scottish touch points throughout. A welcome boost for the city’s hospitality scene, The Address Glasgow and elegant restaurant North have created 80 jobs across the sector here in Glasgow.

The new restaurant North, boasts 70 seats alongside a cocktail bar, with a focus on casual dining, contemporary dishes and sustainable, seasonal produce, North offers up everything from Seared Fillet of Beef, Chicken Supreme, and classic burgers.

Guests can enjoy a range of champagne, spirits and beer, or expertly crafted cocktails like Salted Caramel Espresso Martini, Smoking Negronis, or a classic Old Fashioned.

The fifth Address Collective property in addition to properties in Dublin, Cork and Sligo, Glasgow’s latest luxury hotel lovingly reflects the city it belongs to, working with local independent businesses to source authentic Scottish materials.

Ciara McGettigan, one of the visionaries behind the Address Collective, has curated the look and feel of the new hotel, merging Irish design with Scottish motifs throughout the building from Irish wool soft furnishings to exclusively designed fabrics from Edinburgh Weavers.

Catering to every type of guest, from solo travellers, groups, families and business travellers, The Address Glasgow offers opulent bedrooms including classic and club rooms. Guests can expect king-sized pillow topped beds, a rainforest shower and carefully selected Irish beauty products including aroma-therapeutic pillow sprays and soothing body washes.

Brian McGettigan, CEO of The Address Collective, “We’re thrilled to officially open the doors of The Address Glasgow, welcoming patrons from around the world and from our wonderful new neighbourhood to be the very first to see our beautiful new hotel.

"Each one of The Address Collective’s hotels mirrors its home city, paying homage to Scotland’s natural landscape with our traditional Irish touches throughout and renowned customer service. We’re excited to take luxury stays in the city to a new level and show off this fantastic new property and the team behind it all.”

North is open seven days from 12.00pm until 9.00pm. Book a table or view menus here. Prices for a room at The Address Glasgow start from £159 per night, bookings are open for both the hotel and its 'destination restaurant' - you can book here!

1 . Spitting straight fire at the Address Crowds gathered round on Renfield Street to watch the fire performer with Clan Ann Drumma

2 . Clan Ann Drumma Clann Ann Drumma giving it yaldi inside the lobby of the new Address Hotel of Renfield Street

3 . Dancers downstairs A dancer downstairs in the Address Glasgow central lobby