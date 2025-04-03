Food is a massive part of Glaswegian culture, we love our scran. Our multi-cultural city offers all different types of cultures and cuisines, but today we have focused on the food and drink that is pretty much exclusive to the city.
We’ve tried to focus on the food you won’t find anywhere else in the world, or food that was originally created here in the city.
Whether you grew up in a tenement, high flat, detached villa, or penthouse suite - we’ve put together this list of 12 things we think every Glaswegian should try before they shuffle off this mortal coil.
Rather than scran you’ll find in a restaurant, we’ve decided to showcase the stuff you can make it home (or find in your local takeaway for some items) - the kind of stuff you were likely to have tried at least once growing up in Glasgow.
Check out our list below as we look back at the 12 quintessential Glasgow food and drink items we think every Glaswegian should eat or drink at least once in their life.
