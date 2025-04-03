Food is a massive part of Glaswegian culture, we love our scran. Our multi-cultural city offers all different types of cultures and cuisines, but today we have focused on the food and drink that is pretty much exclusive to the city.

We’ve tried to focus on the food you won’t find anywhere else in the world, or food that was originally created here in the city.

Whether you grew up in a tenement, high flat, detached villa, or penthouse suite - we’ve put together this list of 12 things we think every Glaswegian should try before they shuffle off this mortal coil.

Rather than scran you’ll find in a restaurant, we’ve decided to showcase the stuff you can make it home (or find in your local takeaway for some items) - the kind of stuff you were likely to have tried at least once growing up in Glasgow.

For those looking for something a bit more nostalgic, make sure to read our article: Growing Up In Glasgow: 16 foods that reminds Glaswegians of their childhood in Glasgow

If you’re new to the city, you’ll definitely want to try some of this stuff out. Though for the official tourist guide to food, you’ll want to check out our article: VisitScotland share tourist guide for the very best of Glaswegian food and drink.

For the latest on hospitality, openings and closings, food and drink guides, recommendations, reviews, and much more: Sign up for our GlasgowWorld newsletter - delivered Mon-Wed-Fri.

Check out our list below as we look back at the 12 quintessential Glasgow food and drink items we think every Glaswegian should eat or drink at least once in their life.

1 . Venom The Venom - the neon green drink has been popular with young 'uns in nightclubs up and down the country for decades now. Created by cocktail expert, and well-known DJ, Ross McGregor back at the turn of the millennium. If you want to make your own, all you'll need is: ice, southern comfort, vodka, blue wkd, and orange juice. Of course you can find a venom outside of Glasgow, but the further you get from the city, the less likely you'll be able to find this bright green drink. | Grace’s Irish Bar

2 . Piece and sugar Ask just about Glaswegian their favourite piece growing up and they'll remember a piece and sugar (or a sugar piece if you prefer). Pretty simple recipe, bread and sugar, butter too if you're feeling fancy. Throw this out a 20 storey flat and it'd probably frisbee right into the stratosphere | Contributed

3 . Glasgow oyster We enjoy putting food on a roll here in Scotland, and a real favourite in Glasgow is none other than a roll and pie which is commonly known as a 'Glasgow Oyster'. It can only be considered a 'Glasgow Oyser' if a Scotch pie is on the roll | Supplied