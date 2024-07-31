Glasgow has an incredible range of food choices - from Korean to Mexican to Italian - whatever you fancy, our city offers the very best you can find in Scotland - and the same goes for Scottish food too.
You might expect some lochside restaurants and highland eateries to boast some of the best traditional Scottish food, and in many cases you’d be right, but Glasgow is a magnet for talent, and has drew in the very best Scottish chefs who are eager to show off traditional Scottish scran to tourists.
Take a look below as we explore the very best Scottish restaurants you can find in Glasgow for an authentic taste of Scotland.
1. Café Gandolfi - 64 Albion Street
Café Gandolfi is one of the most respected cafe’s in Glasgow - known for its interesting interior and even more exciting authentic Scottish menu. The revolving doors are even older than the café itself, taken from the Grand Hotel at Charing Cross when it was demolished to make way for the new Glasgow inner ring road back in 1968. | Cafe Gandolfi
2. The Gannet - 1155 Argyle Street
The Gannet is an incredibly popular restaurant in the Scottish food community for good reason, expect very high quality dishes from the kitchen headed by chef and director Peter McKenna | Supplied
3. Ardnamurchan - 325 Hope Street
For a traditional pre-theatre meal - look no further than Ardnamurchan, if you're a tourist have a go at pronouncing the name and see how close you can get. | Ardnamurchan Scottish Restaurant & Bar (Glasgow)
4. Mharsanta - 26 Bell Street
Mharsanta is the perfect restaurant for tourists in Glasgow - with their immersive tourist experience being a massive draw. We'd recommend the restaurant to just about anyone though thanks to their friendly and knowledgeable staff, high quality food, and general atmosphere is pretty unmatched in our honest opinion. | Kaitlin Wraight
