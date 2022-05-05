Here’s how to get free coffee in Glasgow ahead of the Coffee Festival

Ahead of the Glasgow Coffee Festival this weekend, why not grab a free coffee?

Cairngorm Coffee is popping up in Partick from 10am to 1pm on Friday (6 May) in celebration of the Glasgow Coffee Festival.

The Edinburgh-based roastery will be taking over Story Shop’s HQ on 15 Keith Street to give a caffeine boost to the people of the West End ahead of the festival, which takes place in the Briggait on Saturday and Sunday.

Cairngorm Coffee, which has two popular Edinburgh cafes and a subscription service that delivers nationwide, has revealed they are testing the waters for a potential future site in the West.

Glasgow-born founder Robi Lambie said: “We’ve always thought that one day, we would like to expand into Glasgow, especially given it’s where I spent my formative years.

“We love the city and the Glasgow Coffee Festival is testament to its thriving coffee scene. We think we’d fit right in alongside some of our favourite coffee shops in the world. Also, this is all somewhat an elaborate excuse to come and get a Kaf sandwich.

“If the pop-up goes well, who knows what will happen next. I hope the people of Glasgow enjoy our coffee tomorrow. I’m sure they’ll like that it’s free.”

Scarlett Hollerin, co-founder of Story Shop, a Glasgow-based marketing agency, said: “We’re buzzing to lend our space to our friends at Cairngorm. It’s a good chance for people to come and see our new office, even if we know they’re coming for the coffee.”