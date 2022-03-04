Gaucho to open new Glasgow restaurant in 2022 - here’s what’s on the menu

Gaucho is to open a new ‘carbon free steak restaurant’ in Glasgow next year.

Announced during COP 26, the upmarket restaurant group, has unveiled plans to open “Scotland’s most sustainable steak restaurant” in central Glasgow ahead of Valentines Day 2022.

How will the restaurant be sustainable?

The venue will serve Gaucho’s Argentine Beef, which offers beef from cattle which have enjoyed a life roaming in vast pastures at specially selected pampas farms.

The cattle graze on seventeen different types of grass from the Pampas provinces – with everything they eat being 100 per cent natural. With the equivalent of four rugby pitches’ worth of space per cow, they enjoy a lush, free-range lifestyle in an area famed for its fertile soil.

Husbandry and welfare are paramount and regenerative farming techniques are used to reduce methane and greenhouse gasses at source, ensuring sequestration is the norm.

The carbon emissions in Gaucho’s Beef offering have been reduced at source, then calculated from field to fork at source before being offset through a reforestation programme in the Amazon with charity partner ‘Not For Sale’ who rescue victims from the threat of ‘modern-day slavery’ to plant trees for Gaucho.

What is Gaucho saying?

Rare Restaurants founder and CEO Martin Williams announced: “Today we can announce the launch date and location of our second restaurant exclusively offering ‘Carbon Neutral Beef’ alongside a menu of measures to make Gaucho the most sustainable steak restaurant in Scotland.

“Glasgow is the perfect location for our first new Gaucho restaurant since 2016 for many reasons, none less than it being the home city of COP26.

“I am delighted to announce our second ‘Carbon Free Beef Restaurant’, all our future new openings will serve only carbon neutral beef and as of January 2022, all our 20 restaurants will boast a carbon neutral steak and wine offering which sits alongside our zero food waste and green energy policies.”

What’s on the menu?

Starters include tuna ceviche with dulce de batata, sweet potato, chilli, tortilla; steak tartare; seared scallops with spiced mango puree, red pepper sauce, nduja crumb.