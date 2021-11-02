COP26: What is happening at Glasgow climate summit today?

Glasgow witnessed the chaos of COP26 yesterday, with protesters hanging off the Squinty Bridge, a group dressed head-to-toe in red arriving at Central station - just after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - and Greta Thunberg speaking in Govan.

World leaders have returned to the SEC this morning for the third day of the COP26 summit, as discussions continue over plans to help fight the climate crisis.

What is happening on day three of COP26?

Leaders event (9.15am) - The world leaders have continued their speeches this morning, as they continue discussions on how to make changes that will keep the 1.5 degrees goal within reach. The focus today will be on reversing forest loss and land degradation.

Prime Minister attends roundtable hosted by US President Joe Biden on Build Back Better World (11.15am)

First Minister chairing a Women Leaders Panel (11.30am) - Nicola Sturgeon will be taking part in an event alongside the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, President of Tanzania, and Prime Minister of Estonia.

The Farewell Glacier by Nick Drake (12.30pm) - This event at the Glasgow Science Centre will feature music and poetry. Local actor Peter Mullan will read the poems inspired by Nick Drake’s voyage around the Svalbard archipelago.