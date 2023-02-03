Clients at the 20-year-old salon will be able to enjoy a tipple before, after, and during the appointment

Rainbow Room International’s George Square salon, based right in the heart of Glasgow, have announced the launch of their brand-new bar - The Rainbow Room Social Club.

Opening in the city centre in 2002, the 20 year-old salon saw a complete refurbishment last year - with Salon directors Yasmine McMail and Dylan Brittain eagerly awaiting approval from the city’s Licensing Board to be able to provide a greater offering of refreshments, including alcoholic options, to their clients from their new bar.

Now, the salon is thrilled to have their license approved and be able to offer clients a wide variety of refreshments from their ‘Rainbow Room Social Club Menu’, which includes a variety of wines, nice cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages alongside complimentary teas and coffees - no draught serves though, just in case you fancied a pint during your make-over.

The bar area was designed for clients to enjoy a drink of their choosing before, after, or even whilst having their hair or make-up done in the salon. The thought process behind the opening of the Rainbow Room Social Club was that clients could enjoy more than just a haircut at the salon - they could visit for a relaxing vibe before a big night out.

Taking centre stage in the city centre salon, the bar can be found reception area. complete with high backed stools beside the large bay windows; letting in a beautiful natural light into the salon with stunning views of George Square to be enjoyed with a glass of fizz (or tipple of your choice).

Adding to the salon’s insta-worthiness are hanging pendent lights - with the building decorated with huge dried flower bouquets. If that doesn’t sound boujee enough, touches of gold have been adorned around the salon, giving an air of glamour and sophistication.

Commenting on the opening of the bar, Director of the George Square Salon Yasmine McMail said, “We are beyond excited to now have the bar open for business! It’s been a long time coming and something our clients have been so excited for.

“We’ve already received incredible feedback from clients who have loved using the bar area, enjoying a drink after their hair and makeup appointments before their nights out and special events and also whilst they wait for their colour to develop. It really has added to the client's experience in the salon and has clients excited to come back for their next appointment!”

The salon features high-backed chairs to wait in while you wait - as well as large dried flower bouquets

