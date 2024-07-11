Giffnock Guide 2024: The best restaurants and bars to check out in Giffnock this Summer

What are the best restaurants / pubs in Giffnock? Check out our article below as we see the very best bars and restaurants the Renfrewshire town has to offer

Giffnock has a thriving food and drink scene in its own right, and is well worth a day trip for all Glaswegians.

It hardly feels like you’ve left Glasgow, being such a short train, bus or car journey away. We wanted to celebrate the bustling restaurants and bars that make Giffnock so great.

Check out our guide below as we explore the 8 best restaurants and bars you should check out in 2024.

Mount Cafe Restaurant in Giffnock was nominated for Nepalese Restaurant of the Year - so expect some pretty great scran.

1. Mount Café - 2 Burnfield Road

Based in The Redhurst Hotel, you can visit the Bird & Bell restaurant at the newly revamped space in The Redhurst. It offers all-day dining, with an outdoor terrace and bistro classics on the menu.

2. Bird & Bell - 27 Eastwoodmains Road

For fans of Mexican food, El Jefe's is the best you can get in Giffnock - expect a lively atmosphere with fun cocktails and more-ish scran.

3. El Jefe's - 219 Fenwick Road

Based in a former bank, this swanky Italian eatery has a massive gantry alongside some mouth-watering pasta. Expect some lovely up-market wines on offer too!

4. Banco - 2 Mains Avenue

