Giffnock has a thriving food and drink scene in its own right, and is well worth a day trip for all Glaswegians.
It hardly feels like you’ve left Glasgow, being such a short train, bus or car journey away. We wanted to celebrate the bustling restaurants and bars that make Giffnock so great.
Check out our guide below as we explore the 8 best restaurants and bars you should check out in 2024.
1. Mount Café - 2 Burnfield Road
Mount Cafe Restaurant in Giffnock was nominated for Nepalese Restaurant of the Year - so expect some pretty great scran. | Mount Cafe Restaurant (Glasgow)
2. Bird & Bell - 27 Eastwoodmains Road
Based in The Redhurst Hotel, you can visit the Bird & Bell restaurant at the newly revamped space in The Redhurst. It offers all-day dining, with an outdoor terrace and bistro classics on the menu. | Contributed Photo: Carlo Paloni
3. El Jefe's - 219 Fenwick Road
For fans of Mexican food, El Jefe's is the best you can get in Giffnock - expect a lively atmosphere with fun cocktails and more-ish scran. | Contributed
4. Banco - 2 Mains Avenue
Based in a former bank, this swanky Italian eatery has a massive gantry alongside some mouth-watering pasta. Expect some lovely up-market wines on offer too! | Banco
