Glasgow bar in finals of Bar to Barcelona cocktail competition

The Absent Ear will represent Scotland in the inaugral cocktail competition.

Barcelona aperitif brand El Bandarra launched its inaugral cocktail competition, Bar to Barcelona, in March this year.

The criteria was for bartenders to create an El Bandarra Al Fresco cocktail, with points given for taste, presentation and connection to the brand. Three teams from the UK have been selected to go to Barcelona for the final, and the Absent Ear will be representing Scotland.

Libby and Zach from the speakeasy cocktail bar, which was named in the top 50 UK bars earlier this year, created a drink called Stems Up.

Speaking of the competition, Libby said: “I thoroughly enjoyed teaming up with Zach for the creation and quirky presentation of our cocktail Stems Up.

“Stems Up is a true reflection of Zach and I’s fun-filled friendship and upon tasting this tantalising tipple you’ll be transported to the beaches of Barcelona through a combination of refreshing and zesty flavours including that from El Bandarra Al Fresco.