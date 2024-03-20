Glasgow's food and drink scene is constantly evolving with there being plenty of new business opportunities in the city.
Businesses are facing several challenges in the current climate with some unfortunately having to close their doors. For anyone looking to open new premises in the city, we’ve put together a round-up of some of the bars and restaurants that have recently hit the market in Glasgow.
From Glasgow institutions to well-established businesses, here are nine restaurants and bar for sale in Glasgow.
1. Gamba
Seafood restaurant Gamba is an institution in Glasgow on West George Street. It had a reported turnover of £883,196 net of vat in 2023 and is listed on the market at £195,000.
2. Beresford Lounge
The lease for the art-deco style space is listed on Cornerstone at £15,750 which would be an exciting licence trade opportunity for anyone looking to open a new bar in the heart of Glasgow city centre with the venue being offered on a free of tie basis with a rent of £65,000.
3. Cafe Go-Go
Cafe Go-Go on Creswell Lane is listed for sale at an asking price of £69,950. The seating and serving area can accommodate 74 covers inside and a further 40 outside.
4. Rishi's
Rishi's on Bath Street is located on the market for £500,000. The premises has been heavily furnished to the tenants specification who recently undertook an extensive refurbishment programme.
