Summer is well and truly upon us Glasgow - so we’ve put together this list of everything you need to know about enjoying a BBQ in the city this Summer.

Can I have a BBQ outdoors in Glasgow?

You can have a BBQ in Glasgow, whether it be disposable, reusable, or on a fixed stand. Bucket-style or reusable BBQs on legs tend to cause less damage, though precautions can be taken to ensure you have a safe and tidy BBQ.

The best rule is to ensure you leave no trace when you’re enjoying yourself in any public space - be you having a BBQ or otherwise. If using a disposable BBQ stand it on rocks or bricks to ensure there is no contact with the grass to leave char damage on the ground.

Do not place your BBQ directly on vegetation or picnic table as this can cause damage.

Are there laws around outdoor BBQs in Glasgow?

It is legal to light a disposable BBQ in Glasgow, though no matter where you go in Scotland, you should follow Scottish Outdoor Access Code when lighting any type of fire.

Glasgow City Councils guidance on outdoor BBQ’s reads:“Barbecues are allowed provided due care and attention is paid to the risk of fire and of scorch damage to parks furniture and grass.

"If a disposable barbeque is lit and then placed directly on to grass or park furniture it will cause damage.

"All litter and debris must be disposed of in the appropriate manner."

Where can I have an outdoor BBQ in Glasgow?

Kelvingrove Park is one of the best places to enjoy a barbeque in Glasgow - they have dedicated spaces for Barbequing in the park as well as bins for the BBQs.

You can enjoy a BBQ just about any of the public parks in Glasgow, just be sensible and don’t try to light up a BBQ on George Square.

How do I dispose of a disposable BBQ in Glasgow?

Several parks around Glasgow have dedicated BBQ bins - like Kelvingrove Park. If you can’t find an outdoor BBQ bin, put it out, take it home, and dispose of it safely. Take a bottle of water with you to extinguish the BBQ.

Don’t throw them away in a recycling bin, they’re not recyclable. Once they’re completely cold, they should be bagged and put in a household waste bin. Ash and embers can still be very hot even if they appear unlit, so take care when handling the used BBQ.

How do I keep safe while having an outdoor BBQ in Glasgow?

Folks are advised to use an alcohol-based hand rub before and after cooking and eating. Make sure the food is thoroughly cooked before digging in too! Keep rotating the food, and take along a food thermometer if you want to be extra safe.

Never light a fire in forests, woods, on moors or heaths as trees or peaty ground easily catch fire, as can dry vegetation such as long grass, heather and gorse.