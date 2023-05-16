Glasgow burger joint announce highly anticipated breakfast menu

El Perro Negro have already cemented themselves as a Glasgow favourite serving locals delicious burgers at their restaurant on Woodlands Road since 2019 but have now announced that their breakfast menu is about to launch.

You’ll need to set your alarm clocks for this one as they bring a new twist to the city’s breakfast scene beginning on Friday May 26 that would even tempt those who love their bed to get out and try try this. Breakfast will be available from 9am-2pm every weekend exclusively at their Woodlands Road store with bookings to sit-in being limited. Takeaway and walk-ins will however also be available for those who can’t manage to bag themselves a table.

Fans can get their teeth into an array of delicious breakfast bun concoctions, including the Sausage, Egg and Black Pudding Muffin with Hash Brown, Cheese, and Chive. A combination of juicy sausage, perfectly cooked egg and the richness of black pudding with a satisfying hash brown crunch, all embraced by a fluffy muffin and topped with a burst of cheese and chive goodness. There will also be scrumptious sides available including hash browns served either with a sour cream and chive dip or hash browns smothered in garlic mayo and parmesan.

With freshly baked sweets, including a variety of doughnuts and cakes. And a drink selection featuring a Scottish exclusive with iconic Bloody Marys by Bloody Drinks and the finest brews from Papercup Coffee, El Perro Negro’s new Breakfast Club has everything you need to kickstart your day!

El Perro Negro founder Nick Watkins said, “We always get requests for breakfast twists on our burgers and we’ve been playing with the Breakfast Club menu for a while now, so we can’t wait for everyone to try it! It’s definitely one of our naughtier ones!”