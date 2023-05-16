Post Malone makes surprise visits to Glasgow bars and helps local singer buy a house

After finishing his gig at the OVO Hydro, popular US singer Post Malone headed for the city centre of Glasgow where he would change someones life.

Gregor Hunter-Coleman who regularly performs in Wunderbar on Springfield Court was called over by the singer after finishing his set to have a chat and be offered something he simply couldn’t turn down.

The official post-gig afterparty was held in Kong’s Salon Bar and Gregor was asked whether he would go along by Malone which he was only happy to do so due to the thrill of getting to perform in front of him. When speaking to Malone he had explained that he was currently saving up to buy his first house which the rapper was only happy to help with of as he offered Gregor an incredible fee to join him at Kong which took care of the deposit.

KONG’s staff were then treated to an intimate gig from Post Malone when he jumped up on stage at the afterparty which included a preview of an unreleased new tune. Gregor was also given the chance to perform alongside him which totally blew him away.

Group Sales and Events Manager at KONG and Wunderbar Emma MacAulay said, “What a weekend in KONG and Wunderbar featuring a visit from the man himself, Post Malone!”

“Heartbroken to have missed it, but WHAT AN EXPERIENCE for all those involved.”

Speaking to Capital Scotland radio, Gregor said, “Basically I finished my set, went over and managed to speak to him and, meanwhile, loads of folk were crowding round and trying to get a photo with him and meet him and he called me through so the security took me through, he shook my hand and gave me a hug and he was like ‘that was amazing!’.”

“Then they were going round to Kong, to a more private bar, and he asked me to go round to sing with him and I was like ‘of course yeah!’ and he then asked me how much I would charge to sing with him, and I was like, ‘well nothing because you’re Post Malone!’