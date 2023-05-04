Watch: Inside Glasgow’s East End coffee roasters Dear Green

We went behind the scenes to see the process at Dear Green and try their delicious coffee

Coffee is a staple in many people’s day across the world no matter the time of day you decide to have your caffeine fix. We all have our particular favourtie types of coffee, whether that be in the form of a latte, espresso or something that is a bit more traditional.

The scene is continually changing with more people taking a greater interest in the quality of their drink and where it is actually sourced from.

Glasgow firm Dear Green was founded in 2011 by Lisa Lawson who had gone over to Australia and heard about this guy who was roasting coffee in his Mum’s garage. His name is Toby Smith and he owns Toby’s Estate who Lisa ended up working with after meeting him.

When she came back to Glasgow, Lisa realised that she couldn’t get a good cup of coffee anywhere and then decided that the only option was to do it herself.

Dear Green will be participating in this year’s Glasgow Coffee Festival which will take place at The Briggait on the weekend of 13 and 14 May which showcases the best of Scottish coffee.

