Glasgow Burger restaurant named as finalist at British National Burger Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The revered National Burger Awards returns for an 11th year next month, with 16 of the UK’s finest burgers making it to the live final of the competition - including 1 from Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

El Perro Negro have been named as finalists in the National Burger Awards 2025.

The event will see chefs from the across the hospitality sector – including restaurants, pubs and street food traders – face off in a live cooking showdown in a bid to claim the National Burger of the Year crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s line-up features an exciting mix of up-and-coming indies and beloved burger brands, with the likes of Patty & Bun, Mollie’s and Tom Kerridge’s Butcher’s Tap and Grill going head-to-head with London indie Bun & Sum, Roddy Burger from Tunbridge Wells and Cheltenham’s Smiths of Bourton. The full list of finalists can be seen below.

The competition, headline sponsored by Brooklyn Brewery, will take place at Big Penny Social in Walthamstow on Tuesday 11 February. On top of the signature round, which will see the chefs cook up the very same burger that earned them their spot at the final, finalists will take part in a technical challenge where they must create the ultimate burger from a selection of sponsor ingredients. They will also participate in a plant-based burger round, sponsored by Redefine Meat.

Alongside the burgers, this year will see the return of the Freakshake Challenge, in which another cohort of leading operators will battle it out to see whose creation will be named best in the UK.

Winners will be chosen by a hand-picked panel of expert industry judges, with the event culminating in a bustling awards ceremony later that same night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What’s not to love about a day spent celebrating the very best of British burgers?” says Genna Ash-Brown, editor of Dine Out magazine, which organises and runs the awards.

“Hot on the heels of last year’s 10th anniversary Champion of Champions event, we’re back and on a mission to find the purveyor of the UK’s ultimate burger.

“This line-up could well be the most compelling yet, and we can’t wait for our judges to be floored by the flavourful innovation that’s sure to be demonstrated by these talented chefs.”

El Perro Negro

The National Burger Awards 2025 is headline sponsored by Brooklyn Brewery, and sponsored by Americana, Aubrey Allen, Conglom, Fleet Street, Kerrymaid, Kühne, Oliehoorn, Redefine Meat and Tabasco.

The 2025 Finalists:

7bone, Southampton - Prince Charles is Overrated

Prince Charles is Overrated Albert’s Schloss, National - The Baron Burger

The Baron Burger Black Bear Burger, London - Miso Bacon Burger

Miso Bacon Burger Bun & Sum, London - Big SMac

Big SMac Burger & Lobster, London - Beast Burger

Beast Burger El Perro Negro, Glasgow - The Black Dog

The Black Dog Fat Hippo, National - French Kiss

French Kiss Four Legs, London - Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger Lagom, London - The Gothenburger

The Gothenburger Loungers, National - Diablo Smash Burger

Diablo Smash Burger Mollie’s, Oxford - New Yorker

New Yorker Patty & Bun, London - Patty Luger

Patty Luger Roddy Burger, Tunbridge Wells - The Gazza

The Gazza Smiths of Bourton, Cheltenham - Mr P

Mr P The Boring Burger, Guildford - The Boring Burger

The Boring Burger The Butcher’s Tap and Grill, Marlow - Joe Marler