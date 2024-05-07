Glasgow Businesses For Sale: 8 bars and restaurants in and around Glasgow for sale

Many well known bars and restaurants in and around Glasgow are currently listed for sale or lease on the market with there being no shortage of opportunities to start a new hospitality business.

Businesses are facing several challenges in the current climate with some unfortunately having to close their doors. For anyone looking to open new premises in Glasgow, we’ve put together a round-up of some of the bars and restaurants that have recently hit the market.

One business which was recently sold was The Botany which is set to be turned into Cafe Ibiza on Maryhill Road. The bar and restaurant has been undergoing a makeover and is set to launch on May 11.

Here are eight restaurants and bars in and around Glasgow which have recently been listed on the market to buy or lease.

1 . The Bungo Strathbungo neighbourhood bar is up for sale on the market for offers over £1.1 million. Draft accounting information for the year ending 31st December 2023 shows a turnover of £984,291 net of VAT, producing a gross profit of £712,667 and an adjusted net profit of circa £187,000.

2 . Gamba Seafood restaurant Gamba is an institution in Glasgow on West George Street. It had a reported turnover of £883,196 net of vat in 2023 and is listed on the market at £195,000.

3 . The Park Bar Graham and Sibbald are seeking offers of over £75,000 for The Park Bar on Argyle Street in Finnieston. The Park Bar has been serving the residents of Glasgow and visitors for over 120 years and is a very popular pub.

4 . Farina Farina can be found just across the road from the popular Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. The restaurant was refurbished last year and can seat an easy 50 covers. The business has a reported turnover of £520,000 with an asking price of £79,000.