Glasgow chef Julie Lin is set to appear on an American Netflix show which is championing the food and drink scene here in Glasgow.

The show, called Somebody Feed Phil, is hosted by the creator of hit comedy show Everybody Loves Raymond, Phil Rosenthal, as he travels the world trying food and drink in some of the worlds best restaurants.

Released today, March 1, the latest series of the Netflix show centres around the culinary palate of Scotland

Posting to Instagram, Julie Lin wrote: "Absolutely pinching myself to finally reveal that @netflix reached out and myself and @gaga.glasgow will be on the award winning show Somebody Feed Phil. "@phil.rosenthal has been a hero of mine for years, I adore his down to earth, welcoming and joyous approach to food and the people around it. "It was a privilege to host Phil and the lovely crew in @gaga.glasgow alongside my name sister @juliabryce92 (Julie + Julia!) "So incredibly proud of the team as always. The chefs who cooked marvellously even with all the filming going on. Amazing bunch. Please give it a watch, so delighted to see a couple of Glasgow favourites on there. A big, happy day."

Julie Lin appeared on the new series of the Netflix show, Somebody Feed Phil, hosted by Phil Rosenthal released today, March 1.

Julie Lin is one of Glasgow's most famous chefs - often appearing as a presenter on the BBC after her first foray into television in 2014 when she reached the quarter finals of Masterchef.