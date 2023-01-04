The Hairy Bikers are back on the telly - and tonight they’ll be supporting restaurants around Glasgow and the West of Scotland

The Hairy Bikers returned to TV screens last night with an episode focused on South Wales - tonight they’re back with another episode focused entirely in Glasgow - featuring one of Glasgow’s most popular Malaysian restaurants.

In the new series, The Hairy Bikers Go Local, Si King and Dave Myers help out restaurants around the UK by matching them with ‘the most innovative’ local suppliers. Featuring heavily in tonights episode (airing at 8pm tonight, January 4, on BBC2) is Julie’s Kopitiam, a Michelin Guide restaurant serving traditional Malaysian food in Glasgow’s Southside.

Advertisement

The Hairy Bikers also visited several other Glasgow restaurants - including Radisson Red SKYBar. You can find Julie’s Kopitiam at 1109 Pollokshaws Road next to Queen’s Park and you can watch the new Hairy Bikers episode tonight on BBC2 at 8pm.

Julie Lin, proprietor of Julie’s Kopitiam and new restaurant Ga Ga Kitchen & Bar in Partick, said:”It was an absolute delight to have the Hairy Bikers in the Kopitiam. they were very involved with suppliers - from produce to food to cooking - it’s clear from my experience that they care very much about locality - which in this industry we should all be thinking about.

“The bikers are some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet, they’re even more bubbly and nicer than they are on telly if you can believe that. They really loved Glasgow and it was a dream come true.

“They say don’t meet your heroes but in this case it was amazing. I’ve spent my whole life obsessed with cooking shows, I grew up watching the Hairy Bikers. I couldn’t recommend them enough they just love cooking and telling stories - they’re some of the nicest people you could meet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They’ve taken the time to look at Scotland’s best suppliers and fine tuned a very fine selection of the West of Scotland’s best suppliers.

“Suppliers like Blackthorn Salt are amazing - they’re based near Ayr and have the best salt I’ve ever had - they’ve been just amazing at finding these people.

“Also other Glasgow suppliers like Bavarian Bakehouse who are a family run wholesale bakers in the city.