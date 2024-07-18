Glasgow city centre Italian restaurant announces 'temporary closure' for revamp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Italian city centre favourite has been serving Glaswegians for over 30 years and is about to get a refresh

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Glasgow city centre Italian favourite have announced that the restaurant is temporarily closing for a couple of weeks for a makeover.

Sarti on Wellington Street is now closed until the beginning of August so that the works can be carried out to give the much-loved restaurant a revamp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to their social media, Sarti said: "Here's a quick reminder that Sarti Wellington Street is now closed until Friday, August 2, to refresh some of the decor.

Sarti Glasgow

"Sarti Bath Street will be open seven days over this period. "Monday to Saturday from 8am. "Sunday from 12pm."

Sarti is a Glasgow institution which has been serving authentic Italian dishes to Glaswegians for over three decades. It has been no stranger to famous faces visiting the restaurant as the likes of Irvine Welsh, Jools Holland and Michael Keaton have been spotted dining here.

We cannot wait to see the restaurant after it has a makeover!