Glasgow city centre Japanese restaurant issues '30 days' plea to save venue

City Centre Glasgow Japanese restaurant, Mikaku, has issued a plea to its customers - claiming they have just 30 days left to save the venue, taking to social media to ask for support from their customers.

Mikaku first opened on Queen Street in 2018, and is popular in the city thanks to its Japanese street-like interior, neon lit signage, and soft play area for kids. Just last year the restaurant launched a new open kitchen; a ‘Robata Grill’ that cooked up meat, seafood, and vegetable skewers right in front of diners.

The plea from Mikaku director, Nathan Sparling, reads:“I wish I was writing with happier news from Mikaku — the neon-lit Japanese bar and restaurant that’s been part of Glasgow’s food scene since 2018.

“However, tomorrow we’re launching a 30-day campaign to save the venue. Despite having an incredibly loyal following, a supportive landlord, and a full team of passionate staff, we’re being squeezed hard by forces outside our control — from rising costs to city centre issues like public transport, parking, and the Employer National Insurance hike.

“We’ve always believed Mikaku should feel like an escape — fun, expressive, and full of life. And in that spirit, we’re turning the next 30 days into a celebration of what we love about this place — with daily specials, big events, and 20% off all bills for every customer who comes in to support us from Friday 11th April.” The message then asks for social media shares.

“This campaign means everything to us. We know it’s a big ask, but even a small signal boost from you could help keep a one-of-a-kind venue alive.

“Thank you for all the support you already give to venues like ours. We’re lucky to have voices like yours in our corner.”