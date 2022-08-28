Glasgow Cocktail Week is coming to town next month - with a line-up of exclusive events and bar take-overs - with a street party planned in the West End this weekend.

Glasgow Cocktail Week will launch in the city next month, promising cocktail popups, secret bar takeovers, and other events - with three insta-worthy pop-ups and giveaways happening across Glasgow this weekend, including a street party in the West End.

Bacardi have hidden a pair of wings in the iconic Platform bar under Glasgow Central - anyone who is able to snap a selfie with the famous red wings can get their hands on one of hundreds of free tickets for Glasgow Cocktail Week this Saturday 27 August.

Over in the West End, you’ll find a Grey Goose sorbet cart on The Parlour’s terrace as part of the celebrations for their Vinicombe Street Party this Saturday and Sunday (12pm - 10pm).

An official venue for this year’s cocktail festival - expect surprises in store from the Parlours’ master mixologists who will be serving up signature drinks and the ultimate dessert cocktail - a Grey Goose Sgroppino from their striking sorbetto cart.

Perfect in the sunshine, the Sgroppino is a classic combination of passionfruit sorbet, a dash of Grey Goose vodka, and Prosecco.

Newly opened El Jefe’s will also be taking over a PATRÓN Tequila and Taco Cantina - popping up by The Parlour with a truckload of tacos and tasty drinks including PATRÓN margaritas, effervescent Palomas, and a fiery Picante.

Over 500 lucky cocktail connoisseurs will also enjoy Glasgow Cocktail Week flash ticket giveaways from the cart and truck over the weekend - alongside entertainment including street ping pong, street performance, face-painters, magicians, and live music.

Marking four weeks to go, the road to Glasgow Cocktail Week is officially red hot with loads of in-person events, a Grey Goose brunch series, cocktail popups, and secret takeovers set to happen this autumn.

You’ll need a digital ticket or wristband to get involved to unlock over 150 discounted drinks from £6.50 in the city’s best bars including Dakota, Raddison Red, The Gate, Ralph & Finns, Absent Ear, and Blue Dog.

Running for ten days and incorporating two weekends this September (23 Friday until Sunday 2 October) Glasgow Cocktail Week is set to take over the city.

Tickets for Glasgow Cocktail Week are now on sale - they start from £5 and can be purchased from www.glasgowcocktailweek.com

Enjoy unlimited discounted drinks in 50 of Glasgow’s top bars during the festival with exclusive menus available in bars for ticket holders with £6.50 and £8 drinks on offer from bars.

EVENTS

TACO TRUCK POP-UP

Tacos and PATRÓN tequila slushies will be available from a colourful Cantina truck popping up near cocktail week venues every day during the festival.

In Good Taste Grey Goose Fashion Brunch

On Saturday 24 September from 12 until 4pm at Ralph & Finns - costing £35 which includes two courses, two cocktails, a party, fashion pop ups - promising an insta-worthy brunch.

Glasgow Cocktail Week Masterclasses at Platform

Also on Saturday 24 September from 12 - 4pm at Platform Cafe Bar will be interactive Mojito and Daiquiri masterclasses.

Glasgow Cocktail Week Masterclasses at Bowlarama

If you’re not able to make the first masterclass there’ll be another at Bowlarama on Saturday 1 October from 12 - 4pm - also promising interactive Mojito and Daiquiri masterclasses.

Silent Disco Drinks in the Sky

On Friday 30 September and also Saturday 1 October at 7pm - Glasgow Cocktail Week will host a neon-lit silent disco on the top floor of YOTEL on Argyle Street.

For the £15 admission you get two drinks, a silent disco, and insta-worthy accessories like Bacardi wings, a cloud nine bar, and mojito bike.

The disco also promises three separate DJ channels matched with a different cocktail.

Silent Disco Brunch

On Saturday 1 October from 12pm to 4pm - also on the top floor of YOTEL on Argyle Street a silent disco brunch will be held

The £35 admission price includes brunch, mojitos, ‘build your own bellinis’, and the silent disco.

Secret Bar Takeovers