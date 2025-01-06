Glasgow Dry January 2025: 6 of the best bars to visit in Glasgow for dry January

The start of a new year can be a time for change for some people as many people opt to change their ways for the benefit of their own health and wellbeing.

One of the most popular ways to do this is to subscribe to dry January by giving up the bevy for a month after all the partying over the festive season.

If you fancy going alcohol-free on a night out, these are some of the best bars to head for in Glasgow during dry January whether you fancy a mocktail or a non-alcoholic beer.

1 . The Clubhouse The Clubhouse is the newest spot in Glasgow where you can enjoy dry January in Glasgow. They have Heineken 0.0 on draught meaning you won't look like the odd one out if you are out for a few pints with mates. Floor 2, Princes Square, The Clubhouse, 42 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 3JX. | The Clubhouse

2 . Saint Luke's & The Winged Ox Whether you are heading down to Saint Luke's for a gig in January or are having a quiet drink, they have you sorted this dry January with a cracking selection of mocktails and non - alcoholic beers. 17 Bain St, Glasgow G40 2JZ. | Saint Luke's & The Winged Ox

3 . Jinty McGuinty's Enjoy a cold Guinness 0.0 at Jinty McGuinty's on Ashton Lane where you can still enjoy the surroundings of the pub with a Guinness in hand. 29 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Supplied

4 . The Gate Nothing quite beats a toastie at The Gate which is one of Glasgow's best cocktail bars. You can still enjoy the warm cosy surroundings with an alcohol free spirit or cocktail. 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP. | The Gate