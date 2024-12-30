9 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during January 2025

After the buzz and excitement of Christmas and New Year, January can be a bit of a quiet month with people taking things easy after the festive season.
Your bank balance also might look a bit different after the festivities so we've put together a list of events that are absolutely free to attend in Glasgow so there is no excuse to be stuck in the house. You will have the option to spend money if you wish at some of these events while others are absolutely free.
1. St Mungo Festival
The St Mungo Festival will be the first event in the official programme for Glasgow 850 and while Glasgow 850 will mark the creativity and culture of the City, the Festival programme will be unique in highlighting Glasgow’s origins and a period of our history that was little studied or appreciated before its reappraisal within the last two decades. Now in its sixteenth year, enjoy choir performances, walks, music, lectures and much more with all events being free of charge. The festival begins on Monday 6 January. | Supplied
2. Partick Film Festival
The annual Partick Film Festival returns for 2025 between 27 January and 1 February, with FREE screenings and events in unique venues across Partick. | Partick Film Festival
3. Danny Kyle Open Stage
Hosted by Danny Kyle’s good friend Liz Clark, the Open Stage is a chance to see new musical talent - and all absolutely free! The event will run between Saturday 18 January and Sunday 2 February 2025. | Glasgow Life
4. Braw Bairns - Bookbug in Scots
Braw Bairns returns to the Mitchell Library on the 25th January. Come along and coorie in and celebrate the Baird's birthday at their fun Scots language family day. The packed programme of free events features traditional stories, songs and crafts for weans of all ages. | Paul Gallagher
