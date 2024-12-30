9 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during January 2025

1 . St Mungo Festival

The St Mungo Festival will be the first event in the official programme for Glasgow 850 and while Glasgow 850 will mark the creativity and culture of the City, the Festival programme will be unique in highlighting Glasgow’s origins and a period of our history that was little studied or appreciated before its reappraisal within the last two decades. Now in its sixteenth year, enjoy choir performances, walks, music, lectures and much more with all events being free of charge. The festival begins on Monday 6 January. | Supplied