Duke Street is Britain’s longest street and it is absolutely jam-packed with top food and drink options. A wander along its two miles will leave you with no end to the options available.

We recently spent the day on Duke Street hunting down the best food and drink stories the area has to offer. We spoke to John Lonergan about the “care and attention” put into revitalising The Palais.

He said: “The concept was to create a neighborhood community unit. When we took it on about five, six years ago. It was a struggling business that was really a bit rundown, a bit unloved, and we've given it that care and attention, wee bit of love, and changed it up. “

That has paid off and it is now one of the areas best pubs, known for its gastro-pub offering, drinks and an absolutely brilliant pub quiz every Thursday.

We also heard from David Kirkwood from Redmond’s of Dennistoun about how the area has changed in recent years, for the better.

He said: “A lot has changed in Dennistoun since we opened. It was a sort of up and coming area for a long time, and we were really happy to be part of that when we opened the bar. There's lots of students, so there's a right wee buzz about coffee shops and independent shops and some decent places to eat.”

Duke Street is an important part of Glasgow’s food and drink scene thanks to the people who eat and drink there, and those who cook and pour the drinks. It is an exciting time to visit the area, a place that is constantly evolving without ever losing any of its charm.

So keep reading and discover six food and drink spots on Duke Street that you need to try right now.