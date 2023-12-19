Glasgow Greggs in George Square refurb plan refused

A bid to refurbish Greggs in George Square has been refused by council planners.

The bakery chain applied to Glasgow City Council for permission to fit-out the B-listed building, repaint the shopfront and replace the current sign.

Plans stated the work would “improve the appearance of the building” and “be more in keeping” with the surrounding conservation area.

A new sign would have been made up of white ‘Greggs’ lettering in front of a blue vinyl backdrop, but council officials ruled the proposed vinyls would be an “excessive and incongruous addition”.

They added the sign would not “respect the appearance of the property or the character of the conservation area” and would “therefore be detrimental to the visual amenity”.

The decision to refuse permission also stated proposed advertisement features would “collectively result in a largely obscure and inactive shopfront” and “advertisement clutter”.

Greggs’ plan also involved internal works, which included refitting the shop with new wallboards, floor finishes, electrics and lighting.