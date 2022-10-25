Glasgow Guinness reviewer shares where to find the best (and worst) pints in the city

Guinness is a classic pub staple despite it’s tempermental draught pour, which leads to the all to well-known risk of ordering a pint of the Irish stout at an unfamiliar venue. We spoke with Girl Drinks Guinness to help allieviate that risk.

How hard can it be to find a good pint of Guinness in town? We spoke with a Glasgow Guinness reviewer to find out where to find the best (and worst) pints of the Irish stout.

Sarah Love runs the @Girl_Drinks_Guinness account on Instagram, and has amassed over 20,000 followers with her reviews of Guinness across the UK and Ireland.

According to Sarah, the standard for Guinness in Glasgow is so-so - but if you know where to look, there’s some delicious creamy pints to be drank out there.

Sarah told us:”If you’re a regular Guinness drinker you’ll need to look quite hard to find a good pint of Guinness - if you’re wanting a pint as good as one you would get in Ireland you’ll need to look even harder.

“But for the occasional drinker of Guinness - you’ll be quite happy with the Glasgow standard.”

Sarah Love (Girl_Drinks_Guinness on Instagram) after pouring her first pint of Guinness at The Railway Bar in Bundoran, Donegal.

But what makes a good pint of Guinness? Stout experts say that a pint of Guinness should look dark, wavy, and opaque - with not too many visible bubbles or dots - topped with a nice white creamy head about the length of a fingernail (or between 18 and 20mm).

Guinness should taste refreshing and thick, almost like roasted coffee, if it’s watery the taps are unclean. Furthermore, Guinness purists insist that it should only be served in a Guinness branded tulip-shaped pint glass - which is designed to trap and preserve the foam head.

We asked Sarah where the best place for a pint of Guinness was in Glasgow.

She told us: “The Laurieston on Bridge Street across from the Subway station.

“It doesn’t look like much from outside, but it serves the best pint of Guinness in Glasgow.

“It serves them at three different temperatures; room temperature, cold, and extra-cold. It’s a controversial opinion to have - but my favourite is room temperature, and the pint I had was absolutely 10 out of 10.”

When Sarah isn’t drinking Guinness - she’ll partake in a gin and tonic, or a wheat beer, although Guinness is obviously her preference.

Sarah continued:“I would take that pint over anything, any day. It came second to the best pint I’ve ever had - a pint of Guinness from the Railway Bar in Bundoran.

“You can tell they care about the pour in The Laurieston - the pints are thick, and the glasses are spotless.”

We then asked Sarah about the worst pint of Guinness she’s had in Glasgow.

Sarah said:”It would probably Storm Queen in Partick or The Quarter Gill on Dumbarton Road.