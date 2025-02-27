Shawarma King has been named the best kebab house in Scotland for the fourth year in a row

A popular Glaswegian kebab shop has been named the best in the country for the fourth year running at the British Kebab Awards 2025.

Glasgow as a city loves a good kebab, so it only makes sense that we do the very best in Scotland. Shawarma King, who won the award down in London last night, really set the bar for a great kebab here in Glasgow, so much so that most kebab shops pale in comparison.

It’s no big surprise to anyone that’s tried the kebab shop that the takeaway has yet again been awarded this acolade. One only needs to pass their shop down by Kings Court off Trongate to see just how much hype has built up around these kebabs. From noon until midnight the queue at Shawarma King is spilling out of the door.

Posting to social media, Shawarma King wrote: “WE’VE ONLY GONE AND DONE IT AGAIN!

“Today we travelled down to London with the team for the British Kebab Awards… and we’re buzzing to say Shawarma King is officially Scotland’s Best Kebab House—for the FOURTH time!

“Bringing this award home again means the world to us. Huge thanks to every single one of you who voted and supported us, and to our unreal team who graft day in, day out.

“Glasgow, Scotland, and beyond—we’ll keep serving up the best shawarma around. See you all soon!”

We visited Shawarma King ourselves a few years ago to see what all the hype was about, you can read our review here.