Chef Lorna McNee – chef director of the one-star Michelin restaurant Cail Bruich – stepped away from her Glasgow kitchen to give culinary students a hands-on demo and masterclass on scallops.

The event is being supported by trade marketing body Seafood Scotland in recognition of the fact that 8 in 10 UK Michelin-starred restaurants serve Scottish seafood – and to celebrate that the Michelin awards ceremony is taking place in Scotland next month, for the first time.

Chef Lorna showed the trainee chefs how to make her legendary scallop and crab dish, a Cail Bruich menu staple. She will be serving this dish to some of the UK’s most highly acclaimed chefs in a private lunch prior to the Michelin awards ceremony.

Following the demonstration, students were able to hone their skills, shucking, cleaning, cooking and tasting a scallop under Lorna’s tutelage.

Michelin-starred chef Lorna McNee showing Rory Doherty, cookery student at City of Glasgow College, how to shuck a hand-dived scallop at masterclass organised by Seafood Scotland | Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/

Chef Lorna McNee said: “It’s always a great day when I get to work with the next generation of chefs. Having come up through the college system myself, I know just how vital these hands-on activities are. People all over the world want to use Scottish seafood, and we have it right on our doorstep. It’s something to celebrate, while encouraging students to build their skills in preparing and serving delicious fish and shellfish.”

Adam Wing, Head of Trade Marketing (UK, Middle East & Asia) at Seafood Scotland, added: “Scottish seafood is loved by diners as well as Michelin-starred chefs throughout the UK, appearing on at least 80% of their menus. That number rises in restaurants with more stars; every single three-star restaurant in the country features Scottish seafood.

“This is a rare opportunity for Glasgow students to get hands-on with one of Scotland’s most popular shellfish species under the guidance of a Michelin-starred chef – one born and raised in Scotland herself. Scottish fine dining restaurants have a proud history of working with Scottish chefs and using Scottish ingredients; events like today are important reminders for students of what they can achieve.”

Kirsty Mill, Curriculum Head, Professional Cookery at City of Glasgow College, said: “We are delighted that esteemed Michelin Star Chef Lorna McNee visited City of Glasgow College to deliver a Masterclass and demonstration to our culinary students. The close links that we have forged with industry greatly benefit our learners by opening up excellent career pathways and opportunities. This collaboration with a leading figure in the culinary sector, and with trade body Seafood Scotland, has provided inspiration to the next generation of chefs. We are extremely grateful to Chef Lorna for passing on her expertise and insight to our students.”